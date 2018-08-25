Letter to the Editor: Atal insulted

Our last respect to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a giant politician with exceptional oratory skills and a dedicated swayamsevak, who ruled over the hearts of countless Indians. Our last respect to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a giant politician with exceptional oratory skills and a dedicated swayamsevak, who ruled over the hearts of countless Indians.

This refers to the editorial, ‘In Atal’s name’ (IE, August 24). Atal Bihari Vajpayee would be shattered seeing that a mob has assaulted a professor who criticised him. For someone who had always taken in the right spirit, such actions are only a disservice to his legacy. What is shocking is that the BJP local IT cell head has justified this act.

Bal Govind, Noida

One law

This refers to the article, ‘Who defends the defenders?’ (IE, August 22). It appears that some in the army have mistakenly interpreted the phrase “the king can do no wrong” literally. Despite the army reiterating its commitment to safeguarding human rights and zealously guarding its right to “check” its own, the apex court still found it necessary to order a probe into alleged extrajudicial killings. The rule of law exists only when all are subject to it. A uniform should not be a free pass but a banner of duty.

Noel Therattil, New Delhi

Basics first

This refers to the article, ‘The path to excellence’ (IE, 24 August). To evolve an institution requires many years, as with Oxford and Cambridge Universities. In India, higher education has never been the priority, particularly. There are universities that lack basic amenities in their labs and class rooms.

Akhlash P Singh, Chandigarh

Science needed

This refers to the article, ‘How to pay a fitting tribute’ (IE, August 23). The loss of Atal Bihari Vajpayee leaves a void. We should applaud his vision of engaging science and technology with agriculture. It’s time to employ more biotechnology in agriculture.

Nishith Mehta, Ahmedabad

