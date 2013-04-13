Bengal in turmoil

This refers to the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the states finance minister,Amit Mitra,and the subsequent violence unleashed by Trinamool Congress workers in West Bengal. The question is,who should be blamed for triggering the whole episode? Perhaps blame can be laid at Banerjees door. First,instead of investigating the death of the SFI student in Kolkata,she flatly rejected all allegations directed at the police there. This insensitivity played a huge role in stoking anger among people. Second,she paid no heed to the Delhi Polices request to drive into Yojana Bhawan premises to avoid a confrontation with the protesters. It is unfair of her to blame the Delhi Police and claim that the city is not safe when,clearly,it was her own casual attitude and foolhardiness that brought on the incident.

 Tenzin Y. Sharchokpa

Delhi

Ghosts of 1984

APROPOS the editorial,1984,still (IE,April 12),the Delhi courts order to reopen the case against Jagdish Tytler is a welcome step. The CBIs closure report has been challenged and not accepted by the court. It seems to indicate that the CBI has missed or deliberately overlooked evidence against Tytler. The victims of 1984 need to be given justice. The exact role played by Tytler must be established by listening to and recording the statements of the witnesses left out by the CBI in its earlier reports. Justice has been delayed by nearly three decades. It should not be denied altogether to the victims of the anti-Sikh riots.

 R.K. Kapoor

Chandigsarh

HEINOUS crimes were committed during the riots of 1984. But the delay of justice,unfair trials and possible tampering with evidence have added to the ignominy. There is a common perception that the CBI has been misused by the ruling party,either to get back at political opponents or to protect the party faithful. The agencys image is at an all-time low. The appointment of retired CBI officers to constitutional posts has further called into question the agencys image. Let every organ of the state perform its duty independently. If this delay can happen in such a major incident because of our legal systems inefficiency,ordinary citizens can expect little justice.

 Anchit Mathur

Delhi

Bad sport

THE IPL has witnessed many infamous episodes,including slapgate,involving Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth. Now,two captains,Gautam Gambhir of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore,have had a public spat on the field. Both cricketers enjoy a certain status in the game. Gambhir is a serial offender. Kohli,current vice-captain of the Indian team is also known for his temper tantrums. But they should remember that cricket is a gentlemans game. They should stick to its rules and keep up the spirit of good sportsmanship. This incident is shameful for Indian cricket.

 R.M. Ramani,Mumbai

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App