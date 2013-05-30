Another caged parrot

* It is strange and shocking to read that Indian skipper M.S. Dhoni has been asked to keep quiet and not answer any question on the IPL rot (BCCI gags Dhoni,IE,May 29). It seems that Dhoni has also become a caged parrot. But how long will the Indian captain keep quiet? Journalists will keep questioning Dhoni on the fixing and betting scandal in the IPL,even in England,where the Champions Trophy is to be played this summer. Surely,Dhoni is in a fix now and there seems to be no escape from it. He will have to express his views on the IPL scandal in the interests of the millions of cricket fans across the globe.

R.K. Kapoor

Chandigarh

* CRICKETERS are no slaves of the BCCI. Dhoni should not worry about the cricket boards diktat. He should speak openly about the IPL controversy. It is time senior cricketers voiced their concern and provided solutions to cleanse Indian cricket of this dirt.

S.N. Kabra

Mumbai

Unite and fight

* THE editorial,Maintain focus (IE,May 29),rightly says that the attack on the Congress partys convoy in Chhattisgarh calls for greater cross-party resolve and is not another occasion for politics as usual. It is unfortunate that the Congress and the BJP are indulging in the usual blame game. Naxalite terror is not the problem of a single state. Nine states are facing it. Manmohan Singh has repeatedly said it is one of the gravest internal security challenges. Still,so far there is no strategic national policy to meet this challenge,hence the lack of coordinated action. The Centre and the states should come together and form a national policy to deal with the Naxal menace sooner rather than later.

M.C. Joshi

Lucknow

Change of focus

* THIS refers to Dummy politics (IE,May 29). The decision of the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to remove lingerie mannequins from public view is a sad reminder that the party,in spite of changes in leadership among the younger generation,refuses to move with the times. If the BMC directs its energy to checking corruption in public works,shows imagination in combating the perils of the impending monsoon and improves the quality of life in the city,it will win more hearts.

Y.G. Chouksey

Pune

Playing hooky

* IT IS appalling to see the home minister of our country extending his trip to the US,even when 27 political workers and policemen have been killed in Chattisgarh (Home Alone,IE,May 27). What is more disappointing is that even though people from his own party were killed in the attack,it seems to have had no impact on him.

 Devenda Pai

Mumbai

