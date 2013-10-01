A feeble figure

* The PM has only himself to blame for his public humiliation by Rahul Gandhi (His moral highness by Shekhar Gupta,IE,September 28). Indeed,throughout his tenure,Manmohan Singh has exhibited an unbecoming servility towards the Nehru-Gandhi family. To the extent that,less than a month ago,he announced that he would be happy to serve under Rahul Gandhi. Coming from,to quote Gupta,a man of dignity,intellect and integrity,Singh has,due to his own weakness and inability to stand up for himself,become a sad and feeble figure,clinging to power and to a prestige long fled.

 R.P. Subramanian

Delhi

The little prince

* The sentiments expressed by Sanjaya Baru in The inheritor as insurgent (IE,September 30) convey the nations revulsion at the degradation of the PM at Rahul Gandhis hands. What Gandhi did was arrogant and narcissistic. Can the country afford to have such an immature prince as its PM?

 B.N. Anand

Mohali

The clean up

* This refers to the editorial Nothing doing (IE,September 28). People have welcomed the Supreme Courts decision to allow voters to reject all candidates standing for an election by choosing the none of the above option. I suspect this option will mostly be used by the middle classes to express their angst against political parties,while still participating in the electoral system. It is strange and patronising of the government to oppose this option by pleading that it would confuse voters. Having the NOTA option will strengthen the electoral system by encouraging more people to vote. It will also nuance electoral feedback for political parties,by making them aware of how many citizens care enough to vote,but are not convinced by any political party. Parties should know that they cannot take voters for granted any longer.

 Parminder Singh

Ludhiana

Long arm of the law

* It is wonderful to learn that the Supreme Courts order seeking the immediate disqualification of convicted lawmakers has claimed its second and most high-profile victim: Lalu Prasad (Lalu Prasad convicted in fodder scam case,taken to jail in Ranchi,IE,September 30). The first was Rajya Sabha member Rashid Masood. Efforts should also be made to recover the money that the RJD chief had siphoned off. Lalu has managed to dodge the law of the land for nearly two decades now. Lets hope that this is just the beginning and more convictions of legislators will follow.

 P.G. Menon

Chennai

