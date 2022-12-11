With Nadav Lapid’s frankness on The Kashmir Files, a taste of Israeli chutzpah

Nadav Lapid, a film director from Israel, criticised The Kashmir Files at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa. He did so at the same time and place that the embassy of Israel was hoping to publicise Fauda – an Israeli show, popular domestically and internationally. For Lapid, the propaganda in The Kashmir Files is an issue because it legitimises violence, bigotry and prejudice against the Muslims of Kashmir. This view wasn’t his alone — three other jury members at IFFI agreed. The sole Indian member was the one who distanced himself from the view.

The film, many who see it feel, has no sympathy for Kashmiri Muslims and excuses and endorses the use of state aggression against them because of “what happened to Hindus”. In essence, the film seems to say that revenge is more important than reconciliation.

Revenge begins a cycle of violence that seems to have no end. But how should one abjure violence when there is a reason and excuse for it in the past? The story of Tibetan people living in exile in the different cities of India carries a powerful message in this regard. They have been refugees from a supremely powerful China that won’t let them return to Tibet as Tibetan people. They must abandon their practices, faith and symbols and assimilate, China demands. Yet, the leaders of the Tibetan government in exile, in Dharmshala, do not call for armed groups, guerilla fighters and martyrs.

The Tibetan national struggle is unique and to an extent, an ideal that is possible to act upon because the Dalai Lama thinks teaching or preaching violence in the name of a national struggle will not make his people better. They must have peace and non-violence as sacrosanct principles. It is also the negation of the notion that we need a state and nation at any cost.

By speaking against the notion of revenge in The Kashmir Files, Lapid has given us a taste of Israeli chutzpah.

“Chutzpah” comes from Hebrew and is now part of the English dictionary. It denotes “behaviour, or a person’s attitude, that offends or shocks people but is so confident that they may feel forced to admire it”.

Those who have been to Israel and know people from the country will understand why they are known as straight talkers. In a way, the manner there seems almost the opposite one can often see among Indians, which is wrapped in sincerity, niceties and a sense of obligation. Lapid’s straight-talking at IFFI is a great example of this forthrightness. He knew he would annoy his host; he was fully aware that his words would offend the government as he had gathered that there was a full endorsement of The Kashmir Files by the ruling party. And he would almost certainly be aware of the fact that after his statement, he is very unlikely to be invited to such a prestigious platform in India any time soon.

Benjamin Netanyahu is famous for setting a new record of chutzpah in America while he was the Prime Minister of Israel in 2015. Then president Barak Obama was finalising the delicate nuclear pact with Iran and Netanyahu chose to speak against it in the joint session of Congress at Capitol Hill.

Lapid, in a recent interview, spoke also of his own country and how he thinks that speaking frankly isn’t an easy task in Israel either. But it is also essential for people to debate and disagree. He is reflective and expects that we all have the capacity to think about an event in a complex manner. Many progressive Indians, left organisations and even Indian governments have been critical of Israel over the decades. Once, at the United Nations in 1975, Zionism or Israeli nationalism was sought to be labelled as racism – a proposition to which India voted in the affirmative. The state of Israel, now a strong ally and strategic partner, hasn’t sought an apology or reversal from India.

In fact, Nadav’s candid speech against the movie doesn’t impact India-Israel relations either. He is not even a representative of the state, like the ambassador and others who tried their best to do damage control in haste.

Haider, one of the better films about Kashmir made by Vishal Bhardwaj in 2014, uses the word “chutzpah” as a metaphor for many things. Shahid Kapoor, in a masterful performance as the eponymous character, says what chutzpah means in practice. A person goes to rob a bank, robs all the cash from the cashier and then goes on to ask for a form to open an account to deposit the money. The Kashmir Files is a movie that robs people of their sensitivity, kindness and capacity for trust. It then expects endorsement as a work of art.

The writer is visiting faculty at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Israel and Associate Professor and Director at the Center for Israel Studies, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat