Justice Hosbet Suresh: My Voice is My Conscience

Will Justice Hosbet Suresh be remembered as one, in whose mind, the Constitutional pledge to every Indian was uppermost? Will he be remembered for the trendsetting jurisprudence set in Sharad Rao v/s Subhash Desai judgment in an election petition that unseated an MLA for corrosive electioneering, by misusing religion in election propaganda to garner votes (upheld by the Supreme Court in Subhash Desai v/s Sharad Rao, 1994)?

Will he be remembered because with men (and women) like him on the Bench the lawyer and citizen felt ‘safe?’ Safe because, whatever the outcome of a particular case, justice would be done and the Constitutional mandate upheld?

Much has been written on the Qualities of a Judge. Yes, there should be fairness, a particular temperament, unflinching commitment to justice delivery, unimpeachable integrity, a sharp and astute grasp or knowledge, over not just the formal sections of the law, but its intent. An ability to separate the wheat from the chaff, as it were and, above, all empathy, or compassion. Courage. It would not be an exaggeration to say that, in Justice Hosbet Suresh, one had the near-perfect judicial temperament. Neither would it be to add and say, that the understanding that Justice Suresh (and many before and after him) have held, of what is the real function of the judiciary and the Judge, is more an exception than the rule today: to be the ultimate arbiter (and guarantor) of both equality of life and equality before the law but also ensure that there is dignity, that such equality and nondiscrimination must provide to every Indian. This is why, the right to food, quality public education, and livelihood needs to be integral to notions of life and dignity whenever these are interpreted by the Bench.

Justice Hosbet Suresh, born in Karkal Sharadha, Karnataka, in 1929, had two distinct and memorable stints on the Bench in Bombay. One as a City Civil & Sessions Judge (1968-1980) and Bombay High Court (1986-1991). During both these, he left his mark both procedurally and substantively. He would share these experiences with us, agitated at the huge pile-up of cases and pendency. He had devised a simple system of organising his own roster. At the start of the ten-week court term, he would have estimated the number of matters he would be able to complete in that term. He would list all these on the board on the first day of the term and give the approximate date for each one of the cases. Counsel was estimated to complete their arguments with a day or two, around the approximate day. This simple, logical organisation worked wonders. Neither litigant, not lawyer had to wait for an unduly long time (a tiresome reality in most Indian courts) as matters worked out according to this schedule. It speaks for the utter absence of lack of institutional correction and memory, in India, that good practices such as these do not get followed in perpetuity. A significant judgment delivered by Suresh J was as a judge of the City Civil & Sessions Court, Bombay. He interpreted (over 30 years ago) Hindu law to allow the child progeny of a prominent family born out of wedlock (illegitimate) to be recognised as a legal entity and thereby be entitled to some share in ancestral property. As High Court judge, it was he, who in 1994, correctly and courageously interpreted section 123 (a) and 123(b) of the Representation of People’s Act and struck down the election of an MLA, Subash Desai. He looked at hate politics in the eye and along with several of his upright and courageous colleagues at the time(Justice VR Krishna Iyer, PB Sawant, KG Kannabiran, Aruna Roy, Ghanshyam Shah, Tanika Sarkar), spoke unflinchingly of the brutal human rights violations in the state of Gujarat in 2002 (Concerned Citizens Tribunal, Crimes Against Humanity, Gujarat 2002).

When the system starts faltering, even failing, shows deep cracks and schisms, alternatives emerge. It is testimony to the deep rot in our justice delivery system that Justice Hosbet Suresh not merely recognised this but was deeply affected by this failure. This led him to pioneer, with mentor Justice Krishna Iyer as a guide, the people’s inquest, the people’s tribunal. It took him to far reaches of India, villages, conflict zones, where for him real substantive compassionate justice could come, only after listening to the Voice of Victims of Denial, of Violations, of Inaccessibility to Justice. Which ones should I name here, even as we begin the task of collecting and annotating this vast library of this alternate jurisprudence? The inquiry he headed into the riots following the Cauvery Water Dispute, Bangalore (1991), the People’s Verdict with Justice S Daud into the post-Babri Masjid demolition violence in Bombay in 1992-1993, forced evictions of slum dwellers by the authorities in Bombay in 1994, harmful effects of prawn farming on the eastern coast that led the Supreme Court of India to thereafter ban prawn farming (1995), food security and militarisation in Burma (1999), the merciless drowning of Dalits by the Tamil Nadu police (1999), the brutal shooting down of tribals in Devas Madhya Pradesh, police and paramilitary excesses and torture in Manipur in 2000 that led the Supreme Court close to two decades later to order investigations, actions which have now, substantially reduced such brutality?

‘My Voice is My Conscience” he would say to us, clear and firm that a Justice sitting on the Bench owed it to litigants and citizens alike, to audibly deliver his verdict. For the vast community of human rights defenders and lawyers mentored by him after his retirement, when for 28 glorious years he both pioneered (along with Justice VR Krishna Iyer) and deepened human rights jurisprudence through the people’s inquiry, he was both a shining star that shone with passion and eternal optimist and a gentle guide and friend. His humility, sense of humour, rigour and vigour and tirelessness are unique. He was also the ultimate feminist, believing in equal and joyous spaces for women. When he began practice in Bombay, he would devote eight to ten hours a week teaching at the city’s night schools, a commitment to the less privileged that led him to continue to support the school that his family had established in Suratkal, Karnataka. To Rama his late wife (who the family lost in 1993), to his physically challenged son, most of all to Rajini, Malini and Shalini, his three surviving daughters and their families, we can only say, “you shared with us a man who was so special and rare, they just don’t make enough of them like him anymore.” His Voice is the conscience of all Indians. Ameen.

(The author is secretary, Citizens for Justice and Peace and co-editor Sabrangindia.in)

