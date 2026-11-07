Last week, a leaked video of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief’s address caused consternation in some circles. Shatrujeet Kapur, the outgoing chief of the paramilitary force, was heard in that now-withdrawn video calling China the “biggest adversary” and disclosing that a face-off with the Chinese forces “happened at several locations in Arunachal, and it still continues” in the last few weeks. Congress spokespersons accused the government of suppressing facts about the border situation and keeping the country in the dark. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, too, questioned “clean chits to China” and took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Everybody knows that the India-China border dispute is 65 years old. There have always been transgressions by the Chinese army along the 4,057-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) during that entire period. Even during the UPA regime, official reports disclosed that well over 600 “transgressions” — the government’s euphemism for intrusions by the Chinese army — occurred along the LAC during 2010-2013. Defence minister A K Antony did not deny the reports. He instead chose to reassure the nation that its interests would be protected.

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Such intrusions continued in later years, too. But the Modi government introduced an important shift in the border patrolling policy after the 2014 standoff. Starting with the Doklam tri-junction face-off in 2017, India not only engaged in diplomatic manoeuvres but resorted to strong ground posturing. The earlier practice of disengagement and withdrawal in the event of patrolling face-offs between the two sides was discarded. “Proactive diplomacy together with strong ground posturing” is the new mantra for border patrolling along the LAC.

What the Opposition missed in the ITBP chief’s comments was his warning about the growing technological disparity between India and China. He warned that China cannot be confronted using traditional methods since the arrival of drones had changed the nature of warfare and India “must embrace drone and anti-drone systems in a big way”. All future confrontations, either border skirmishes like the ones with China or limited conflicts like Operation Sindoor with Pakistan, will be heavily dependent on advanced technologies. It is on this subject that the debate should focus.

India is investing heavily in equipping our forces with modern weapons like drones and anti-drone systems. One important lesson that we can learn from China is that in strategising our technological preparedness, capability matters more than parity. Two recent wars — the US-Iran conflict and the Ukraine-Russia War — tell us the story of how a weaker country can ward off a grave military threat from an adversary several times stronger militarily.

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In the 1990s and 2000s, when China was a rising military power, it did not try to match the numbers of its military hardware with the US. Instead, it focused on developing the capability to counter the US’s hardware in terms of ships and satellites. When the US deployed hundreds of spy satellites over Chinese Low Earth (LEO) and High Earth (HEO) Orbits, China did not look to match it in number of satellites. Instead, it developed ground-based laser systems that could “dazzle” or even “kill” those satellites. Similarly, to tackle the powerful US Navy, China did not rush to increase the number of its naval vessels. Instead, it developed sea-skimming supersonic missiles that can travel distances of up to 500 km unnoticed by enemy naval radar systems and destroy enemy ships and submarines. This capability of China led to the US Army designating several of its platforms, systems, and bases as “wasted assets.”

The ITBP chief was suggesting that India should develop such drone and anti-drone capability. The DRDO has recently developed high-power laser-based directed-energy weapons (DEWs) that can track and destroy individual drones as well as drone swarms, a new threat mastered by India’s adversaries.

“A nation’s ability to fight a modern war is as good as its technological ability,” Frank Whittle, the British RAF officer who invented the turbojet engine, once said. An apt quip for today.

The writer is national vice-president of the BJP and president, India Foundation