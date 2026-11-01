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From the Opinions Editor: Amid the noise of big budget cinema, missing the quiet film

The success of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit speaks to a real gap: The sensible budget film that can find an audience simply by being good

historyThe formula for success has essentially been reduced to massive budgets, large scale (preferably with lots of action sequences and highly kinetic camerawork) and, as far as possible, a multistar cast that draws from across Indian languages. (File Photo)
Written by: Pooja Pillai
5 min readNov 1, 2026 08:07 PM IST First published on: Nov 1, 2026 at 08:06 PM IST

Dear Express Readers

In the decade since SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion became the first Indian film to earn over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office, that number has become something of a paradox: Visible to the extent that it is now the ceiling that every ambitious filmmaker hopes they will breach, but large enough that it is still something of an abstraction. What, after all, does Rs 1,000 crore even mean in an industry that spins a tale long enough that most people stop expecting any actual, measurable figures? Success is as success is narrated.

Pooja Pillai
 
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Pooja Pillai Indian Express
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, working with the National Editorial... Read More

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