Iqra from Pakistan loves Mulayam from India. But a heartless state doesn’t care

Love, the cliché goes, does not respect boundaries or borders. Tragically, borders do not recognise love either.

In a different time and a different place, Iqra Jeewani and Mulayam Singh Yadav’s story (reported in this newspaper on February 21) could have been the basis for a great romantic film — not a Romeo and Juliet die-for-love type of tale, but one with a happy ending. Unfortunately, Iqra is from Pakistan, and Mulayam is from India. And even the most powerful of emotional bonds is no match for a heartless bureaucracy.

The couple met online in 2019, playing ludo in open, multiplayer sessions. Somewhere between rolling dice and “cutting” digital gotis, the undergraduate student in Hyderabad, Pakistan, and the matric pass security guard who works in Bengaluru, became friendly and fell in love. Eventually, in 2022, Mulayam bought Iqra a ticket to Kathmandu where the two got married and then made their way to Bengaluru. The police “caught” Iqra when they realised her phone number was used to call Pakistan. During her time in custody, Iqra merely pleaded to meet with and talk to her husband. Her mother-in-law in Uttar Pradesh too wanted her son and his wife “home”. Yet, even though miya-biwi raazi, Iqra was handed over to Pakistani authorities on February 19.

It is difficult, in these times of bigotry, polarisation, and a hard uncompromising, statist nationalism to even begin to consider that an exception be made for cross-border, inter-faith love. After all, the couple did break the law and Iqra did enter the country under false pretence. That they did not hurt anyone is, in the cold eyes of the law, irrelevant. But is the law really that dispassionate? Or is it a consequence of wounds, real and imagined, between two societies that are really not so different after all? Is it possible to imagine Iqra and Mulayam as Romeo and Juliet — the victims of a feud, a hatred that is not of their making?

The injury caused by years of violence — of wars, terrorism and so much else — is more pronounced when the loss is tangible, a partnership sundered in this case. But, unlike in the “scams” of yesteryear, there is a very real notional loss that Indians and Pakistanis have incurred as a result of an imaginary line that led to two “imagined communities” after 1947. How many friendships that could have been, never were? How many love stories? Our politics would certainly be different, and “Pakistani” would not be an abuse hurled at Muslims in India, young and old. Perhaps we would talk less of “surgical strikes” and more about healing and even healthcare, without the shadow of the “other” looming over politics.

In the aftermath of the Second World War, and the horrors of partitions in Palestine and India, there was the understanding that nationalism, especially when it seeks to be identity-based rather than constitutional, is a great evil.

The law — which makes it extremely difficult for Indians and Pakistanis to love, travel and even maintain friendships — has taken its course. And by separating two people who did nothing but find each other, it has shown that it is a product of our small-minded nationalism.

