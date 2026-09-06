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On the death of a feminist: Her legacy, the gains and the backsliding

Developments over the recent years have undone a lot of what feminists achieved in the US, both before and during the “second-wave” feminist movement

Reproductive rights, the nucleus around which Steinem’s own feminist consciousness had formed, have in particular seen a reversalGloria Steinem at a women's conference held at the LBJ Library in 1975. (Wikimedia Commons)
Written by: Pooja Pillai
7 min readSep 6, 2026 08:10 PM IST First published on: Sep 6, 2026 at 08:10 PM IST

Dear Express Reader

Gloria Steinem died on September 2, at the age of 92, and besides the many encomiums about her work as a feminist activist and organiser as well as criticism of her “White” and “privileged” politics, almost every obituary has noted two facts.

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Pooja Pillai Indian Express
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, working with the National Editorial... Read More

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