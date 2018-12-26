Forty Years Ago, December 26, 1978: Advani to quit

Information and Broadcasting Minister L K Advani has made it clear to the prime minister that he would not like to continue in the government. Advani’s predicament, as he explains in his letter dated December 20, is how to reconcile his position as leader of the Rajya Sabha with the deadlock in the House over the Kanti Desai issue. Advani is said to be in favour of accepting an amendment by a Congress MP that calls for the entire proceedings of the Rajya Sabha over the probe into Kanti Desai affairs to be referred to the Chief Justice of India for decision on whether there was a prima facie against Kanti Desai on the basis of information made available during the debate. Desai is believed to have said in his reply to Advani that the appointment of commissions on ‘‘vague allegations” would create a bad precedent. Such a procedure, if followed, can lead to the persecution of anyone at the hands of the majority in either House of Parliament.

Vinoba’s Fast

Vinoba Bhave, WHO is to begin his indefinite fast on January 1 demanding total prohibition on cow slaughter, has postponed it to April. Bhave made the announcement while addressing a three-day gram swaraj sammelan in Paunar. Barring West Bengal and Kerala, cow slaughter has been banned in rest of the country.

Shah’s Powers Cut

Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi has accepted “in principle” a new government arrangement that can sharply reduce his powers and eventually make him little more than a figurehead. Agreement by the Shah to the new programme was part of a political package currently being negotiated under which veteran politician, Gholam-Hossein Sadiqi, 71, would become the nation’s prime minister. new programme would still fall short of demands by opposition leaders that the Shah step down.