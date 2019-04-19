Forty years ago, April 19, 1979: Jana sangh ministers

Jana Sangh Ministers

Haryana was drawn into the vortex of the political crisis gripping Bihar and Himachal Pradesh when an emergency cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Devi Lal authourised him not to allow any minister to remain in the cabinet who had any link with the RSS. The 15-member Haryana ministry has four members belonging to the erstwhile Jana Sangh. They did not attend the meeting where only six ministers and the chief parliamentary secretary were present. The sudden developments in Haryana, which are a result of the confrontation between the two major constituents of the Janata Party, the BLD and the Jana Sangh, did not lead to the expected ouster of the Jana Sangh ministers immediately. Apparently, the dominant BLD leadership in the state wants to watch the situation in HP and Bihar.

Scramble In Patna

With less than 24 hours to go for Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur to seek a vote of confidence at the Janata Legislature Party meeting, the dissidents and ministerialists were engaged in seemingly interminable activities in preparation for the showdown. The tempo of campaigning acquired a feverish pitch in the ministerialists camp soon after the arrival of Madhu Limaye, general secretary of the Janata Party, Union Home Minister Dhanik Lal and Raj Narain.

Janata’s Fate

Much more than the fate of three chief ministers — Nilamani Routray, Karpoori Thakur and Shanta Kumar — is involved in the meetings of the Janata legislature parties to be held in Orissa, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh. On the eve of the crucial meetings where the three beleaguered chief ministers are to seek a vote of confidence, the state leaders’ politics seemed to be pushing the party towards another crisis. Most observers in Delhi feel that Routray and Shanta Kumar will win the vote comfortably but it will be difficult for Thakur to scrape through.