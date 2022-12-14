FIFA World Cup 2022: The spirit of football and a beautiful solidarity

Qatar is a small country with an area of little over 11,000 square kilometres and a tiny population. They are conducting the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup with unprecedented professionalism.

The Western media, especially from the UK — including the BBC — has been running a smear campaign against the World Cup from the start. There were numerous allegations, most of which cropped up instantly: Buying FIFA officials, bribing football fans, labour rights violations, LGBT rights, beer in the stadia –- every conceivable allegation, lacking any appreciation of the game, was delivered.

Qatar has remained cool; so have football fans. If anything, the racist propaganda by the British media generated a new sense of global solidarity with Qatar and the game of football. It is like the world has united, albeit temporarily, in the wonderful spirit of football.

Western countries are witnessing a rise in xenophobic politics, largely due to the presence of migrant workers. In Qatar, of the total population of 2.6 million, migrant workers make up 2.3 million, that is, 88 per cent — a frightening proportion of foreigners for any European country. They come from diverse countries such as India, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Sudan, Egypt and so on, with Indians alone outnumbering Qataris.

Several metropolises in the Gulf have a similar composition. Dubai, for example, has nine migrant workers for every citizen. Yet, there is harmony and peace in these cities, with the migrants celebrating their native microcultures. Millions of households around the world have built their fortunes from these cities, and for some countries, remittances from the Gulf are the largest source of foreign currency.

While the labour laws of countries like Qatar specify the minimum wages and set conditions of workers’ accommodation, vacation, end-of-service benefits and other provisions, there are times when these are violated, mostly as a result of recruiting agents creating unrealistic job agreements to process visa applications. The workers in their anxiety to land a job abroad do not pay attention to the agreement conditions, nor do they have helpful means to verify the details of the offers made. They pay hefty amounts to recruiting agents, often incurring debt. If and when the job agreement is breached, the workers are not able to access the courts, mainly due to language barriers. There is often little help from their respective embassies.

While the overwhelming majority of migrant workers go on legitimate contracts and build a career in the multicultural melting pots of the Gulf cities, even those who have labour issues tend to stay back, due mostly to the poverty back home. They gradually learn the language and the requisite survival tricks and eventually earn a decent living through small business, vendoring or office work, and in rare cases — become billionaires. There are hundreds of organisations of expat communities there, some of which help their compatriots in distress. But, more voluntary groups specialising in labour support would help.

While there were and still are genuine grievances, western propaganda didn’t find any traction within the worker communities in Qatar. An overwhelming majority of migrants and returned migrants from places like Kerala found the western racist media use them for their campaigns. The West takes issue with the success of a tiny non-western country hosting the World Cup, and doing it alone, with unprecedented fan engagement and euphoria around football.

As for racism, Qatar and the rest of the GCC are the only places where apartheid is surviving, indeed, thriving. A white man is paid four or more times higher than an Indian or Indonesian doing a similar job even if the latter is better qualified. There’s no law to this effect but this obscenity is protected through western interventions.

A similar story played out when South Africa was hosting the FIFA World Cup. Their buzzwords then were “race wars” and “crimes”. South Korea too was attacked when they held the World Cup tournament in partnership with Japan. Even UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s admiration of Qatar’s conduct of the World Cup was trashed by online British trolls, amplified by the mainstream media.

Meanwhile, Qatar has taken football to a higher level. The impressive infrastructure, impeccable organisation and wonderful hospitality have not only made this global event truly remarkable but also unleashed the full potential of football. The outstanding performance of African countries and victories of some Asian countries against European and Latin American giants have rewritten the equations in football, introducing much-needed diversity and multipolarity to the tournament. It is also a feat to see Africans — native and diasporic — bringing football stadia alive, regardless of which country is playing

It might be interesting to examine the real influence of the West on the government of Qatar. Let me mention a couple of anecdotes to illustrate this. For a year from 2007 to 2008, I served as an environmental advisor to the Qatar government’s main environmental agency, then called the Supreme Council for Environment and Natural Reserves. It was a beautiful workplace and I could do more work than I had expected. One such task was preparing a draft biosafety law, through a wide consultative process, to control living modified organisms and their products, in line with the Biosafety Protocol of the Convention on Biological Diversity. A newspaper prematurely reported on this. Two days later, the regional director of the US Agricultural Trade Office at the US Consulate General, Dubai, visited our office. He was accompanied by the Economic Officer of the US Embassy in Doha. They were trying to convince us not to go ahead with the biosafety law as the Codex Alimentarius (or “Food Code) of the FAO/WHO was good enough. We tried to convince them, in turn, that we were not serious about it and that we had a lot of other priority work.

The next day came the first secretary of the Japanese embassy in Doha, a fine gentleman who was keen to learn things. We told him that the Biosafety Protocol was in the best interest of Japan as the country imports a lot of food and that, unlike the US, Japan is a party to the Biodiversity Protocol; at the end of our conversation he was wondering why he was asked to visit us on that mission. The obvious answer was pressure from the US. I left the country a couple of months later. The biosafety law has not been decreed until now. That is the power the US wields there as they do in many other countries.

In India, I saw the Narendra Modi government declining presidential assent to the Bill passed by the Kerala Assembly to establish a tribunal to elicit compensation from the US multinational company, Coca Cola, for the massive ecological damage they have caused in Plachimada village, under US pressure.

I left the country on a similar manoeuvre by another western entity — the Shell oil giant of the UK. They wanted to undertake an oil related-operation in the biodiversity-rich Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve for which I had developed the conservation management plan. I recommended we reject the request by the company and my Qatari colleagues too concurred but eventually Shell had its way and I left the assignment there.

Constantly haranguing Qatar is a feature of western media now. However, the Doha football tournament has “united humanity”, as FIFA president Gianni Infantino observed. It is sheer joy, harmony and peace that is emanating from the multiple stadia and more importantly from the streets and the fans’ areas. And at homes and collective gatherings around the world. As a failed footballer, pained by the distance my country has from the World Cup, I wish the spirit of football and the beautiful solidarity generated by Doha last forever.

The writer is an ecologist specialising in international environmental policy and a UN environmental negotiator.