Examining prisoners’ rights at election time

A PIL was recently filed in the Delhi High Court by three law students, Praveen Chaudhary, Atul Dubey and Prerna Singh, from Galgotias University, challenging the constitutionality of Section 62(5) of Representation of People Act, 1951. The act denies prisoners their right to vote.

The main contention of the petitioners is that Section 62(5) of the act violates the right to equality and freedom of expression, and hence, in breach of the Constitution. It denies the persons in prison to cast their vote. This includes under trials and those detained in prison for various reasons, including the inability to furnish bail. However, a person released on bail is permitted to vote. In their plea, the petitioners claimed that this violated Article 14 of the Constitution.

Another major issue is the situation of persons in protective custody, who, while legally not denied the right to vote, but in their everyday experience, do not get access to vote. These include those living in women shelter homes, beggars’ homes and aftercare homes for youth who are released from children’s institutions after turning 18. The recent report on women, children and the elderly in shelter homes in Bihar, by Koshish, a field action project of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), highlights the appalling conditions in which a majority of our custodial populations live.

The custodial populations are by and large viewed under the prism of deviance and as transgressors of the law and social norms. This section is thereby denied their place as citizens of a polity and nation. What goes on inside these institutions and correctional homes are obviously behind the pale of society and as French sociologist Michael Foucault wrote about the use of prisons, as a replacement to the ‘public spectacle of torture’ to deal with deviants, the torture of the body was replaced by the torture of the soul.

The public debate around issues of crime and justice seem to be coming to a full circle in the last 30 years or so with the shifting of focus from ‘correctional treatment’ to an increasing tendency towards more and longer periods of incarceration for most categories of offenders. The onslaught of the neoliberal state has unleashed market forces which have widened the gap between the rich and the poor. With increasing marginalisation of large sections of society, ugly crimes are on the rise. This has led to a culture of media sensationalism and a consequent knee-jerk reaction among policy-makers, bowing to the pressures of an insecure and impatient society. This, in turn, seems to have brought back the Victorian era of criminalisation of the poor, coupled with the demonization of offender populations, seen as dangerous persons who cannot be reformed. The typical response towards them is to separate them from society, either permanently through extermination or by keeping behind bars for as long a period as possible.

In this process, the discourse seems to have shifted from a human rights and rehabilitation approach to one where surveillance and technology-enabled solutions are being advocated to deal with issues of crime and justice. In the West, the installation of CCTV cameras and GIS mapping of crime hotspots in cities, GPS tracking of released offenders (on parole or probation), privatisation of prisons (to address ‘efficiency’ and budgetary concerns), sex-offender registries and building of high security prisons have taken the discourse away from significant headway that was made from the 1960s to 1980s towards non-institutional and community-based approaches to deal with offender populations, use of probation and parole to decongest prisons, bail hostels as an alternative to release under trials unable to avail bail (due to lack of sureties) and significant investments in hiring social workers and counsellors to work with custodial populations and those in need of post-release services.

This shifting of the discourse has led to a situation whereby custodial populations have become ‘de-citizenised’ and in the words of American sociologist Loic Waquant, part of the ‘undeserving poor’. We must ponder what this shift is doing to us as a society. We are becoming increasingly harsh towards people who are ‘unlike’ us, a process termed as ‘otherisation’ in academic circles. Once an individual or a group of persons become ‘otherised’, they seem to lose their rights as citizens. There remains very little space in the public domain to discuss and debate these issues until a scandal like the Muzaffarpur shelter home horror emerges or a group of eager students decide to file a PIL questioning the inequalities and inconsistencies in our system. These are rare occasions when our conscience is stirred and we are presented with an opportunity to go back to the basics – that we call ourselves a civilised society because our societies are based on the founding principles which emerged from long years of struggle – those of equality, liberty, and fraternity, and if I may add, dignity.

Citizens get taken into custody either on account of their illegal behaviour or actions, known as penal custody; or due to lack of social support, or to protect them from anti-social elements or remove them from immoral influences, known as protective custody. Whether it is penal or protective custody, the important point is that they do not cease to be citizens of the country and continue to enjoy their basic rights, albeit with some restrictions, for example, freedom of movement. Repeated judgments of the Supreme Court and various High Courts have reiterated this point. Right to a nutritious food, decent clothing, medical care, legal aid, bail, fair trial, access to books and newspapers, education, recreation and vocational training, visitation rights with family and legal counsel, and protection from torture and degrading punishments, are only some of the rights which have been interpreted by the courts as part of the Fundamental Rights enjoyed by persons in custody. The question of whether they should have the right to vote becomes pertinent in this context, especially so in the case of under-trial prisoners and those in protective custody. Also, if under-trials can contest elections from the prison, it is a strange paradox that they cannot vote. With each such piercing question that the courts are asked to decide on, the boundaries of rights of these citizens will get tested.

However, courts may have limitations that the legislature may be able to surpass, for example, the manner in which the Parliament overturned the decision of the Supreme Court when powers of investigation of the police under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act were diluted through one of its judgments in 2018. Therefore, it becomes critical that questions relating to prisoners’ rights and custodial conditions in shelter homes become a matter of public debate at the time of elections so that political parties and their leaders are forced to take a position on such matters. Unfortunately, those in custody will not be able to raise these questions – for two reasons. First, being in custody, they cannot organise themselves and express their views or claims in public. Secondly, the social stigma attached to being in prison or in custody weakens their claim making potential. In such a situation, it becomes the duty of the media and civil society, especially those working in the area of human rights, custodial justice and rehabilitation, to raise these issues on behalf of custodial populations in the public domain.

The writer is a professor at the Centre for Criminology and Justice in Tata Institute of Social Sciences.