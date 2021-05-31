May 31, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Ziur Assassinated

Bangladesh President Ziaur Rahman was assassinated in Chittagong in the early hours of Saturday. A state of emergency was proclaimed throughout the country. Bangladesh seemed to be edging towards turmoil. Vice-President Abdus Sattar has taken over as acting President. Rahman, who went to Chittagong, was killed by a mutinous army unit headed by Major General Manzur. Reports reaching border states in northeast India spoke of troops being moved from western Bangladesh centres to crush the rebellion in Chittagong. Manzur had crossed over to Bangladesh from Pakistan, where he held the rank of Major General. Manzur was in complete control of Chittagong, the reports said. Rebel forces under the banner of the Biplabi Parishad (revolutionary council) were in control of Chittagong port, airport, radio station and all other communication links, the reports said.

Delhi On Alert

The Indian government was on Saturday engaged in intensive discussions about the situation in Bangladesh following the assassination of President Ziaur Rahman. The prime Minister, th e Minister of External Affairs and senior officials took part in these discussions. Soon after, it received word that President Ziaur Rahman had been killed, the government put security forces along the Bangladesh border on alert. .

PM’s Message

Prime Minister Mrs Indira Gandhi on Saturday expressed her shock over the assassination of Bangladesh President Ziaur Rahman. In separate messages of condolence to the acting President, Abdus Sattar, and Begum Ziaur Rahman, Mrs Gandhi conveyed her deepest sympathy at this great loss: “I am deeply grieved to hear the news of the tragedy. It is an irreparable loss to you and your family. My thoughts are with you In your anguish. My profound sympathy to you and your family.”