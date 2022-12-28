Zelenskyy calling Narendra Modi

The over 10-month-long Russia-Ukraine war seems nowhere close to an end. It is significant, though, that the two sides want to be seen as making an effort to bring it to a close with declarations that they are ready for talks. However, it is obvious there is no meeting ground yet. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he wants dialogue with Ukraine, but its western allies are holding it back. Ukraine says Putin is diverting attention from his real intentions to usurp its territory. But amid the posturing, the realisation is sinking in that the war cannot continue forever. This was also obvious in the 10-point “peace formula” invoked by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi – India’s G20 presidency may have provided the immediate context for Ukraine to seek India’s support for the formula first laid out at the Bali summit of the G20 in November. It includes, among other things, troop withdrawal from Ukrainian territory and Russian reaffirmation of Ukrainian sovereignty, war reparations paid by Moscow, and a special tribunal to try Putin and others for the invasion of Ukraine. Zelenskyy, who said he would “now count on India’s participation” in the implementation of this plan, called a week after his visit to the US, where the Biden Administration announced it would pump $1.84 bn more, including a Patriot missile battery system, into Ukraine’s war efforts. PM Modi’s cautiously worded response “strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities”, asking that both sides “revert to dialogue and diplomacy”, and also conveying “India’s support for any peace efforts”.