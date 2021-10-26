October 26, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Zail Singh’s warning

Union Home Minister Giani Zail Singh said that the government would not encourage secessionists and extremists to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab or any other part of the country. He warned extremists not to underestimate the strength of the Centre to deal with secessionist elements. Addressing a public meeting to mark the 20th anniversary of the dedication of the Bhakra Nangal Dam to the nation, he said that the government was sufficiently prepared to deal with the secessionists sternly. He admitted that there was some delay in taking action against these forces but said that the government was aware of its duty. He said that a war with Pakistan cannot be ruled out despite the best intentions of the people and the Government of India towards Pakistan.

PM criticised The fact-finding committee on the Garhwal by-election appointed by the Citizens for Democracy has strongly censured Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her totally “unfounded and unfair” statement at a press conference. Mrs Gandhi had alleged an attack on some officials accompanying her on an election tour of the Garhwal constituency. The committee maintained that the PM’s claims were not borne out by facts. In Garhwal, all Congress (I) workers and the public had disclaimed any knowledge of the incident referred to by her. Assam Cong (I)’s claim The Assam Pradesh Congress (I) and its legislature wing have jointly apprised the President of their party’s workable majority in the assembly to enable it to form a popular ministry in the state. A 23-member delegation led by APCC (I) President D Das and ACLP (I) leader Anwara Taimur submitted a memorandum to the President.