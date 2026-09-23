What happens to winners of the rat race? Athletes offer the starkest example: Most reach the pinnacle of their career when they are young, and the rest of life can, if they aren’t careful, become a mere reminiscence of the glory days. Then there are the tech bros, with their billions, discovering MMA and bodybuilding, focusing on space and Mars, while the source of their wealth erodes people and nature. Most people accept retirement, hoping merely to rest after a lifetime of labour. For each, though, there is something to learn from Yoshihiko Noda’s quiet devotion to his work.

Noda, finance minister of Japan and prime minister in 2011-12, spends a few hours every morning handing out pamphlets at Minami-Funabashi Station in Chiba. They cover issues such as disaster insurance and governance reform. Noda got his start in Chiba’s local politics and it is a routine that, despite scaling the heights of the political ladder in Tokyo, he has returned to. Visible in his gesture is the difference between a job and a vocation.