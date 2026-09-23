Opinion The difference between a job and a vocation is love
Yoshihiko Noda, who was the finance minister of Japan and the prime minister in 2011-12, spends a couple of hours in the morning handing out pamphlets at Minami-Funabashi Station in Chiba.
What happens to winners of the rat race? Athletes offer the starkest example: Most reach the pinnacle of their career when they are young, and the rest of life can, if they aren’t careful, become a mere reminiscence of the glory days. Then there are the tech bros, with their billions, discovering MMA and bodybuilding, focusing on space and Mars, while the source of their wealth erodes people and nature. Most people accept retirement, hoping merely to rest after a lifetime of labour. For each, though, there is something to learn from Yoshihiko Noda’s quiet devotion to his work.
Noda, finance minister of Japan and prime minister in 2011-12, spends a few hours every morning handing out pamphlets at Minami-Funabashi Station in Chiba. They cover issues such as disaster insurance and governance reform. Noda got his start in Chiba’s local politics and it is a routine that, despite scaling the heights of the political ladder in Tokyo, he has returned to. Visible in his gesture is the difference between a job and a vocation.
The trappings of success can obscure what led to it in the first place. A writer, playing a part in literary salons, forgets the misery and joy of writing. The musician forgets the harmonies and discord that made her great, and the politician forgets the need to make things better. Noda, it seems, has not forgotten what made him choose the career he did. Perhaps the tech bros will take inspiration and stick to building apps.