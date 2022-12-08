Yoginder K Alagh: The people’s economist

An oft-related anecdote about Yoginder K Alagh relates to the time when he was the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University. The students were on a hunger strike. Alagh went to the agitation site and after a discussion with them decided to go on satyagraha as well. Opinions vary as to whether the VC had gone on a counter-protest or it was Alagh’s way of telling the students that he was on their side. What is undeniable is that Alagh, who passed away on Tuesday, was a rare university head who evoked admiration amongst students across ideological inclinations. Much of that had to do with his ability to engage sympathetically with a wide range of people, drawing on his skills as an educator, institution builder, administrator, policymaker and economist. In a career that began when the country was taking the early steps towards economic self-sufficiency and continued well into the liberalisation era, Alagh wore several hats with equal felicity.