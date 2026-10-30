The closed-door plenum of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is held, typically, seven times in the period between successive party congresses that take place every five years. In the past, the calendar has been such that the fifth plenum has set the priorities for the country’s next five-year economic plan. This time, however, the economic blueprint — the 15th Five-Year Plan — had already been taken up at the fourth plenum last year, after the customary sequence was disrupted by the delayed third plenum in 2024. The meeting held from October 26 to 29 was devoted, instead, to what the Politburo described as “major issues concerning the sustained advancement of full and rigorous Party self-governance”. That the ruling party of the world’s second-largest economy appears to be shifting its focus from economic planning to the discipline of its own governing apparatus is significant.

The apparent shift in agenda comes against the backdrop of President Xi Jinping’s long-running anti-corruption campaign and sweeping purges. These have reduced the Central Military Commission, China’s top military decision-making body, which normally has seven members, to just two. At last year’s plenum, 37 Central Committee members were absent, 27 of them from the military. With the 21st Party Congress due next year, where Xi is widely expected to seek a fourth term as party chief, the plenum framed the effort to consolidate control over the party-state. Xi has made his intolerance of disloyalty explicit, including in a speech in January this year when he warned against “two-faced people”. Part of the explanation lies in the different foundations of Xi’s power compared with that of Mao Zedong, the only other leader of Communist China to have amassed a comparable degree of personal authority. Mao’s dominance rested heavily on a personality cult and his willingness to override institutional constraints. Xi, by contrast, has consolidated authority through the formal structures of the party. So while Mao could mobilise his personal authority against the party apparatus, Xi’s rule depends on that apparatus functioning as an effective instrument of his will. Hence the continued focus on discipline in the plenum’s communique: “We will build up the ranks of high-calibre officials with firm political commitment, outstanding professional competence, excellent work conduct, and strict discipline.”