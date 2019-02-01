Lord love a duck

The tiny Pacific atoll of Niue is mourning the passing of Trevor, the world’s loneliest duck, who was done to death this week. Suspects in the case prominently include dogs. Trevor was a much-loved landmark because there is no terrestrial wildlife on Niue. In fact, the roadside puddle in which he lived was used for giving directions (“Turn right 100 yards after you see Trevor”), and it was kept topped up by the locals, with a little help from the fire department. But Trevor can’t have been happy, though he was surrounded by 1,600 people, because he was the only duck in miles and miles of ocean.

But the tragedy of Trevor, the lonely duck, is not on the same scale as that of his illustrious predecessor, Nigel the lonely gannet, who died about a year ago. Nigel was lured to the deserted island of Mana, also in the Pacific, by concrete gannets set out by wildlife officials, who hoped to set up a breeding area. They had even installed solar-powered speakers to play gannet calls. The cruel stratagem worked, and Nigel arrived, flying solo. He settled down amidst the concrete decoys in 2013, and remained alone until 2018. Last year, three more gannets flew into Mana but by that time, Nigel had lost his gannet social skills and simply could not make contact. Retiring to the comfort zone of his concrete dummies, he died soon after, presumably of a broken heart.

While humans have overrun the planet and solitude has become a premium commodity commanding top dollar on the real estate market, it appears that avian species are still getting it on the cheap, and unsolicited. Trevor and Nigel died lonely, but it is hoped that there is a great duck pond in the sky, where they have met.