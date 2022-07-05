scorecardresearch
Peter Brook nurtured a theatre without borders. His acclaimed production of Mahabharata mirrored a restless vision

Brook, who died in Paris on Saturday, was born in London, but refused to be limited to the British stage.

By: Editorial |
July 5, 2022 4:10:02 am
Brook's cosmopolitan theatre was in sharp contrast to the national theatres that emerged in the 1960s and '70s in countries like India.

Peter Brook can be said to have done for the Mahabharata what Richard Attenborough did for Mahatma Gandhi in the 1980s. Attenborough’s Gandhi swept the Oscars and reimagined the Father of the Nation for an international audience, and even young Indians; Brook’s nine-hour-long adaptation for stage was his version of the timeless epic. With an international cast — Drona was played by a Japanese artiste, Bhishma by an African and Mallika Sarabhai was Draupadi — Brook’s Mahabharata travelled the world and triggered debate.

Brook, who died in Paris on Saturday, was born in London, but refused to be limited to the British stage. His Shakespeare productions — King Lear and A Midsummer Night’s Dream among them — were appreciated but his penchant to experiment and innovate made him seek inspiration from non-British European texts and Asian traditions. It led him to put on stage the 12th century Persian poem, The Confluence of Birds, as well as engage with French radical Antonin Artaud’s theatre of cruelty. This creative restlessness defined his theatre, as he broke down and reconstituted the notions of stage, costume, music. He set the benchmark for his peers and successors by borrowing from across languages and traditions. His team performed in factories, quarries and school rooms.

Brook’s cosmopolitan theatre was in sharp contrast to the national theatres that emerged in the 1960s and ’70s in countries like India: Mahabharata, for instance, is the fountainhead for so many indigenous performance traditions, as different as Pandwani and Kutiyattam. Yet, he was admired and accepted in India — the nation bestowed on him the Padma Shri in 2021.

