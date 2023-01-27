Women’s Premier League: Shattering myths about women’s sports

Even before a single ball has been bowled in the Women’s Premier League, it has debunked an age-old myth — the perception that there would be few buyers for the franchises. The five franchises were auctioned, after intense bidding, for Rs 4,666.9 crore, the broadcast deal was sold for Rs 961 crore. In a few weeks, the best women players in the world would get signed up for astronomical sums, the salary cap has been fixed at Rs 12 crore, almost 10 times as much as BBL’s, the only other T20 franchise league for women in the world.

No other tournament — neither BBL nor the World Cup — contains the potential to burnish women’s cricket as much as the WPL. Even after the recent attention the sport had garnered, with the Indian cricket board levelling up the wages of both men and women cricketers, the sport has remained an outlier. The WPL could potentially change that because it would spread the pool of players. Eighteen players would comprise each team, with a maximum of six overseas players in the squad. That means 12 of them would be domestic players. So the League would naturally launch the platform for a wider spectrum of cricketers, at least 60, as opposed to the national team, wherein 20-25 players form the crux. The diligent scouts would ensure that talent would not go unspotted, the net could be cast wide and long.

More players in the forefront means more talent and competition, and potentially more tournaments at the local level. Many more women would begin to dream of embracing cricket as a livelihood. Almost every bowler in the team, across formats, is an IPL product. Take Jasprit Bumrah. The fast bowler’s immeasurable talents would have gone unnoticed but for Mumbai Indians’ scouts who spotted him. Like the IPL, the WPL could be a game-changer too.