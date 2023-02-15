scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Women’s Premier League: An auction for the books

Premier League auction promises a turnaround in Indian women's cricket. The test is now in pulling in the crowds.

For the Indian team, the timing couldn’t have been any better.
Women's Premier League: An auction for the books
There were Cinderella stories plenty on a busy, buzzing auction on Monday of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Except, these fairy tale protagonists wore cricket cleats not crystal sandals, and kept them on, not needing to be rescued by anybody else. The world’s leading women cricketers notched hefty WPL contracts — India star Smriti Mandhana on top of the pile with Rs 3.4 crore — for themselves from the five bidding franchises based on their skill, and sowed dreams of earning big from cricket in young minds who will look up to them. Not quite 25 even, Siliguri’s Richa Ghosh might become a home owner soon if her father’s dream of buying her a house near Eden Gardens plays out after going for Rs 1.9 crore. With the BCCI coming good on its pledge to offer an equal platform to women cricketers, a whole bunch of aspiring athletes can dream of taking up that sport as a career, and play in front of large crowds, just like the men, if they can summon equally thrilling cricket.

The early figures are impressive. Only the women’s NBA and England’s Women’s Super League in football reportedly have bigger broadcast deals. England cricket star Nat Scivers’ Rs 3.2 crore earning is almost three times her national central contract and it is a staggering 10 times the highest sum paid out in the Hundred or Australia’s women’s Big Bash. Leading female rugby players in England earn a sixth of that figure, and Scivers will pocket a cool £100,000 more than what England’s UEFA Euro captain and Arsenal star, Leah Williamson was believed to have been paid in the 2021-22 season. More importantly though, all the cricketers will now be able to avail the technical, financial and strategic coaching expertise of a pro league.

For the Indian team, the timing couldn’t have been any better. Freshly minted U19 champions, the start of the WPL means franchises will begin to deploy scouting armies into the hinterland to unearth talent. India is yet to win an ICC World Cup for women and the WPL gives a fillip to women’s domestic structure, as franchise expertise will likely extend to women’s teams. The likes of Mahela Jayawardene will be available to pick brains of, while the best of analysts, physios, trainers and specialist coaches will become available. Expect the skills and big-hitting to upgrade several notches in coming years. The big test of course is if the five teams will be able to pull in the crowds to the bleachers like the men’s game does and much curiosity centres around finding that answer.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 06:10 IST
