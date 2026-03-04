With the one-off Test at Perth, a significant chapter in Australian, and international cricket, will come to a close with Alyssa Healy calling time on her career. The surname Healy has a special place in the pantheon of Aussie cricket with Alyssa’s uncle Ian considered one of the greatest wicket-keepers. She has been a worthy successor to that legacy.

A winner of six T20 world titles and two in the 50-over game, Alyssa is one of the most decorated players in women’s cricket. She also won the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal. Her role in the long era of Australian dominance makes her part of a golden generation. With Meg Lanning exiting the international scene some time back, Australian defeats are not the seismic shock they once used to be. They are still the best team in the business, but other teams, including India, no longer go into games already overwhelmed by their aura.