As emerging technologies assume a central role in powering the global economy, securing critical mineral supplies and strengthening advanced manufacturing capabilities are urgent national priorities. Pax Silica, a US-led initiative, seeks to loosen China’s stranglehold over critical minerals, particularly rare earth elements, which are essential to a wide range of industries. Although India was initially excluded when the first group of countries signed up last year in mid-December, New Delhi signed the Pax Silica declaration on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit on February 20. In doing so, India formally entered an alliance of nations seeking to reduce what the Pax Silica factsheet refers to as “coercive dependencies” in supply chains.

Coming on the heels of a framework for a trade agreement with the US, this marks a big step forward for Delhi-Washington ties. It is accompanied by investment commitments by the US in India’s AI infrastructure. According to the International Energy Agency, China accounts for an average market share of around 70 per cent in the refining of 19 of the 20 most strategic critical minerals, and 94 per cent of the production of rare-earth-containing permanent magnets. Beijing’s grip allows it not only to influence global prices and create bottlenecks for competitors, but also to deploy them as leverage in negotiations. Pax Silica’s aim, therefore, is to reduce the vulnerabilities of its member states. The coalition could also give a boost to domestic programmes such as IndiaAI and the National Critical Mineral Mission.