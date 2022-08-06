scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

A tighter policy

With inflation expected to remain above central bank's target, RBI must continue to focus on price stability

By: Editorial |
August 6, 2022 4:04:32 am
Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, monetary policy committee, repo rate, consumer price inflation, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsWhile the committee has not clearly elaborated on the extent of tightening it envisages as it seeks to bring inflation in line with the target, the commentary on the natural interest rate does provide some guidance.

On Friday, the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India voted unanimously to raise the benchmark policy repo rate by 50 basis points. With the latest hike, the MPC has now tightened the policy rate by 140 basis points over the course of its last three meetings. The repo rate now stands at 5.4 per cent, marginally above the pre-pandemic level of 5.15 per cent in February 2020. The tone of the policy was in line with expectations with the committee emphasising the need for “calibrated monetary policy action” to contain inflationary pressures and bring headline inflation “closer to the target”.

The central bank’s commentary on both growth and inflation remained unchanged. On inflation, even though the consumer price index (CPI) in the first quarter of the year came in marginally lower than the RBI’s earlier projection, the central bank has broadly retained its earlier forecast for the full year, though with minor tinkering in the quarterly estimates. The inflation projection for the full year stands at 6.7 per cent. However, price pressures are likely to subside sharply in the second half of the year. After averaging 7.1 per cent in the second quarter, the RBI expects CPI to trend lower to 6.4 per cent in the third quarter, and 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, though there remains uncertainty over services inflation and how the rains will play out. Alongside, the RBI has also retained its growth forecast at 7.2 per cent for the ongoing financial year. While, going by the forecasts, growth is expected to slow down sharply in the second half of the year, the governor noted that “domestic economic activity is exhibiting signs of broadening”. As per the RBI’s surveys, capacity utilisation in manufacturing was higher than its long-term average, which, as the governor noted, signals the “need for fresh investment activity”.

With even the latest forecasts suggesting that prices will remain well above the central bank’s inflation target, the MPC should continue to focus squarely on inflation management, though the normalisation of policy suggests that the pace of tightening may moderate over the course of the next meetings. While the committee has not clearly elaborated on the extent of tightening it envisages as it seeks to bring inflation in line with the target, the commentary on the natural interest rate does provide some guidance. In the RBI’s June bulletin, economists at the central bank had estimated the natural rate for the post-pandemic period to be in the range of 0.8-1 per cent, which was 80 basis points lower than the earlier comparable estimate. Considering that the central bank has now projected inflation at 5 per cent in the first quarter of the next financial year, this does provide some sense of the likely path of the policy rate.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...Premium
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 04:04:32 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

3

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang, Silver for Anshu, Deepak and Sakshi also into Wrestling finals

Featured Stories

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Who needs media in New India?
Who needs media in New India?
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG
Opinion

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement