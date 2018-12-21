Still House

On Thursday, Working Day 8 in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha had to be adjourned for the day a few minutes after meeting. Lok Sabha was adjourned thrice, hurriedly passing two bills in the afternoon before the third and final adjournment ahead of schedule. Day 8 was no extraordinary day in the House. This session has seen repeated disruption over issues ranging from the Opposition’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee on Rafale to AIADMK MPs’ protests against a dam over the Cauvery to TMC members’ anger over joblessness and TDP MPs’ agitation for a special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Of the available 48 sitting hours so far, Lok Sabha has sat for only about seven, Rajya Sabha for a little over two. But if Day 8 was nothing unusual in this session, this session itself is no different from those that have gone before. In fact, for a long time now, there has been a clear, dismal pattern in Parliament: Important political issues shut it down, instead of entering it and taking their rightful place in the House.

These are politically fraught times. The latest round of assembly elections seems to have, or is seen to have, reconfigured equations between government and Oppositon, and within them too. The Congress’s three victories, its comeback to the Hindi heartland, has, at the very least, given it a new momentum and a bolder voice on issues like Rafale, even though the Supreme Court has ruled that the political charge does not make for a legal case. There is hectic movement for a Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance against the BJP.

On the other side of the political fence, the BJP is confronted with allies who seem newly restless — Upendra Kushwaha has just led his party out of the NDA and into the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. Farmers’ distress and joblessness have been thrown up as salient issues, which may have also played a crucial role in determining the assembly poll outcomes. In times like these, the House should mirror the upheaval and the churn, and become the place for addressing the challenges and searching for resolutions. The standstill inside Parliament even as there is argument and movement and volatility outside speaks of a sobering institutional failure.

The dysfunction in and of Parliament is not new, nor does it stand alone. It is part of a larger crisis of institutions, where personalities and events and power-play have taken primacy over processes and norms. This crisis runs deep. It is also reflected in the fact that there are no apparent electoral penalties to be paid for the repeated shutdowns of Parliament — by all accounts, neither is performance in Parliament rewarded by the Indian voter, nor does she punish parliamentary non-performance.

The 16th Lok Sabha began with the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowing, his forehead touching the steps, as he entered Parliament. As a new year dawns, Parliament awaits the acknowledgement of an old stalemate, and a new breakthrough.