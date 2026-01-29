From December 1, 2012 to January 31, 2013, there was a war of words over a tiny preposition on a Wikipedia “talk” page. Two editors battled over whether the “into” in the Wikipedia page for the 2013 film Star Trek Into Darkness should be lower or upper case. It got nasty — over 40,000 words were exchanged before the upper-casers won.

During its 33 years in the public domain, the internet has had several transformations, from the blog posts era to the social media era to the AI revolution. With each new iteration, information has become more unreliable, more bite-sized, more polarising. Amidst this, Wikipedia, which turned 25 this month, seems like a throwback to the early internet: Not offering the eye-catching features of ever-evolving technology, but stolidly building a database of knowledge. What began as a website distrusted by serious seekers of knowledge, who viewed it as being synonymous with sloppy, low-effort work, now offers, as per a Nature investigation, accuracy comparable to that of Encyclopaedia Britannica.