Why retaining talent in India will require more than foreign campuses

At a time when the government is embarking on far-reaching reforms in the higher education sector, including instituting enabling measures for foreign universities to set up campuses in the country, data compiled by the US State Department and the non-profit Institute of International Education provides interesting insights. An analysis of the data in this newspaper reveals that an increasing number of Indian students studying in the US are staying back after their degree to join that country’s workforce. In 2021-22, nearly 35 per cent of the 1.99 lakh Indian students in American universities enrolled in the Optional Training Programmes that allow foreign students with F-1 visas to join paid or voluntary work for up to three years in the US. One takeaway from this is that merely paving the way for campuses of prestigious foreign universities may not be enough to retain talent in the country. Planners need to find ways to link the reforms in education with the job market. But this task cannot be left only to the government — industry bodies will also need to contribute to this endeavour.