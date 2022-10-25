Why Mumbai needs to romance the sea even more

Mumbaikars often forget they live in a coastal city. The reasons are direct enough — sea-facing properties are among the most expensive here, infrastructure projects block out the view, and most of the public spaces reek of ableism. So a new viewing deck at Marine Drive — one that promises a safe, accessible and unhindered view of the sea — is a welcome addition to a city that has not lived up to the grand imaginations of other coastal cities across the world. The viewing deck will come up on an existing strip at Nariman Point, which was earlier open to the public but closed on account of safety issues. A viewing deck at Girgaum Chowpatty, overlooking South Mumbai’s skyline, was inaugurated last year by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. This, and another at Dadar, have found many eager takers and the Nariman Point one will no doubt do as well.

What is it about decks, promenades and other seaside structures that is so inviting? Think of those famous cinema moments: People gazing at vast expanses of sea, the horizon glinting in the distance; hearts broken, promises made, dreams dashed, hope renewed; monsoon serenade on Marine Drive. What’s wonderful is that these seaside public areas allow people to recreate those fantasies at little to no expense. The only problem with Mumbai’s contemporary improvements is that these are attuned, much like its public, to social media. A viewing deck is often reduced to a “selfie point”. When a space is seen only for its Instagram-able worth, then its appeal is short-lived and its iconic potential compromised. As a coastal city, Mumbai’s experience with the sea shouldn’t be as a final destination but as a daily affirmation. Urban planning has to take into account the journey, not just the view.

Promenades and viewing points can be great levellers. Who needs a fancy hotel suite to gaze at the sea when a promenade is at hand? But the real work of urban planning, as the world slips deeper into the climate emergency, is to rethink the approach to public spaces. With viewing decks, which are luckily open till midnight, it would mean that rising sea levels are accounted for so that a revamp is not necessary in the immediate future. Shelter and shade for unpredictable rains and harsher afternoons should also be factored in. Mumbai has learned to exploit its coast, “reclaiming” land from the sea year after year. But the city hasn’t learned to romance it as much.