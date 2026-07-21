Opinion Why did Spain win the World Cup? It had a winning idea
On Sunday night, teacher and student stood in opposite dugouts, separated by a scoreline. Arteta's Arsenal finished above Guardiola's Manchester City this season. Xabi Alonso now runs Real Madrid
By Sunday night, Spain had beaten the two teams best equipped to stop them: France’s Mbappé-led attack in the semi-final, and then, in the final, Messi’s Argentina. And still, Spain did not merely hold the men’s World Cup. Its women’s team sits at the top of the FIFA rankings, reigning champions, with a European title and a Nations League crown in the cabinet.
Look around the world’s biggest leagues, and the pattern repeats. Nearly 20 per cent of coaches in Europe’s Big Five leagues are Spanish, 11 of them working abroad, more than double any other nation’s tally. At this World Cup, three teams besides Spain were led by Spanish managers. Even the losing coach, Lionel Scaloni, earned his UEFA Pro Licence under Spanish instruction, taught by a man who would become his opponent: On Sunday night, teacher and student stood in opposite dugouts, separated by a scoreline. Arteta’s Arsenal finished above Guardiola’s Manchester City this season. Xabi Alonso now runs Chelsea.
None of it is new. Johan Cruyff planted the seed at Barcelona in the late 1980s: Teach a player not where to stand, but why. Spain won the 2010 World Cup playing exactly that way, long before their young stars Lamine Yamal or Pau Cubarsi were old enough to watch it. A teenager entering the system today arrives already fluent in the idea. Sunday proved the inheritance still works on the men’s side. It has long worked on the women’s: Barcelona have won four Champions League titles in six years. Messi had just 29 touches when Rodri was substituted in the 99th minute, and finished with 54 across 120 minutes, most of them harmless. Rodri himself, rebuilt from a serious knee injury, won the Golden Ball. Cubarsi, 19, won the best young player award; Yamal started every match; Pedri ran the midfield; Unai Simon won the Golden Glove. Spain did not export a formation on Sunday. It exported the only thing that travels cleanly: A way of teaching someone to think. The trophies, it turns out, follow.