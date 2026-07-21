Spain did not export a formation on Sunday. It exported the only thing that travels cleanly: A way of teaching someone to think. The trophies, it turns out, follow.

By Sunday night, Spain had beaten the two teams best equipped to stop them: France’s Mbappé-led attack in the semi-final, and then, in the final, Messi’s Argentina. And still, Spain did not merely hold the men’s World Cup. Its women’s team sits at the top of the FIFA rankings, reigning champions, with a European title and a Nations League crown in the cabinet.

Look around the world’s biggest leagues, and the pattern repeats. Nearly 20 per cent of coaches in Europe’s Big Five leagues are Spanish, 11 of them working abroad, more than double any other nation’s tally. At this World Cup, three teams besides Spain were led by Spanish managers. Even the losing coach, Lionel Scaloni, earned his UEFA Pro Licence under Spanish instruction, taught by a man who would become his opponent: On Sunday night, teacher and student stood in opposite dugouts, separated by a scoreline. Arteta’s Arsenal finished above Guardiola’s Manchester City this season. Xabi Alonso now runs Chelsea.