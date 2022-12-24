Why a Rs 4.5 lakh watch doesn’t need justification

For much of this week, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai was under fire for sporting a watch so expensive that it is often referred to as a “timepiece”. It all began when a DMK minister asked on Twitter how the BJP leader who claimed to own only “four goats and two cows” could afford an item that costs around Rs 4.5 lakh. The timepiece, made by French watchmakers Bell & Ross in collaboration with Dassault Aviation, is manufactured using the same materials as the Rafale jet. And it is this collaboration that gave Annamalai the excuse he needed to justify the extravagance: “I wear this because I’m a patriot, and this watch is very important to me. Since I can’t fly a Rafale jet, I’ll wear this watch until the day I die.”

The desire to spotlight the purchase of a watch worth nearly Rs 5 lakh in a country where the per capita monthly income is around Rs 12,500 could be seen as understandable. Less so is the tendency of so many at the top of the pyramid to justify their luxury purchases as useful. Some insist that a car that costs seven figures is not an expensive indulgence but only a way to save the environment and use the travel time more productively. Or that the high-end cellphone is better value for money than its counterparts, as though a higher-quality selfie means a better life. And who doesn’t have a colleague or friend who is a shopaholic? It is indeed tiresome to hear someone try to justify his 14th pair of shoes.

Annamalai, like so many people who have made their fortune in post-liberalisation India, is caught in the trap of publicly venerating austerity while privately indulging a weakness for the more expensive things money can buy. That kind of hypocrisy is forgivable, even inevitable, in a country as unequal as India. But equating consumerist excess with patriotic duty is perhaps going a touch too far.