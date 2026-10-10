Opinion WHO’s obesity prescription goes beyond the clinic
Nutritional awareness must be combined with stronger regulation of junk-food marketing, women's empowerment and initiatives that make healthier choices easier
The global burden of diabetes and lifestyle diseases is increasingly extending to the young population. The WHO’s first guidelines to manage obesity among children and adolescents are, therefore, significant. They provide recommendations while framing the problem as one whose resolution requires early, family-centred intervention. The guidelines do not completely reject the use of drugs and surgery for adolescents who are severely obese and have associated conditions such as type 2 diabetes. But the WHO has underlined that healthier diets, physical activity and behavioural support should be the first line of defence. This caution is welcome.
India faces an especially complicated challenge because it confronts malnutrition and obesity simultaneously. The Indian Academy of Paediatrics’ guidelines, issued in 2023, recognised the gravity of the problem. They recommended that obese children above 10 be assessed for associated conditions such as hypertension, abnormal blood lipids, diabetes and fatty liver disease. India’s approach concurs with that of the WHO in recognising that containing obesity-related maladies requires a concerted effort involving parents, paediatricians and schools.
The WHO has emphasised that clinical interventions and behavioural change are only one part of addressing the nutritional challenge. Its appeal for “supportive environments for children” is particularly salient for India. A growing body of research has underlined that children with limited access to healthy food options often rely on poor diets. Public-health policy needs to address advertising and the aggressive promotion of unhealthy foods, while making nutritious alternatives more accessible. Surveys have highlighted the links between child malnutrition and poor maternal diets. Policymakers should take note of the global health agency’s call for “systemic change”. Nutritional awareness must be combined with stronger regulation of junk food, women’s empowerment and making healthier choices easier.