The global burden of diabetes and lifestyle diseases is increasingly extending to the young population. The WHO’s first guidelines to manage obesity among children and adolescents are, therefore, significant. They provide recommendations while framing the problem as one whose resolution requires early, family-centred intervention. The guidelines do not completely reject the use of drugs and surgery for adolescents who are severely obese and have associated conditions such as type 2 diabetes. But the WHO has underlined that healthier diets, physical activity and behavioural support should be the first line of defence. This caution is welcome.

India faces an especially complicated challenge because it confronts malnutrition and obesity simultaneously. The Indian Academy of Paediatrics’ guidelines, issued in 2023, recognised the gravity of the problem. They recommended that obese children above 10 be assessed for associated conditions such as hypertension, abnormal blood lipids, diabetes and fatty liver disease. India’s approach concurs with that of the WHO in recognising that containing obesity-related maladies requires a concerted effort involving parents, paediatricians and schools.