White, male and dead — that was once an accurate way of describing the writers enshrined (some would say mummified) by the Western literary canon. A recent report by the BBC, compiled after seeking data from 24 universities in the UK, reveals that academia remains overwhelmingly a terrain of the white, thriving male. The figures reveal what black and Asian academics experience day in and day out: An entrenched system of inequality that parks them at the bottom of the ladder, with little wiggle room up.

The BBC report reveals that 86 per cent of the faculty is white. Black and Arab academics at the UK’s top universities earn an average 26 per cent less than white colleagues. If you are a white woman, you will earn 15 per cent less than white men do. If you are an Asian and a black woman, respectively, you will earn 22 per cent and 39 per cent less than men. That is to say, the racism in hiring and promotion is compounded by gender discrimination. That the leading universities of the UK are failing to make their campuses a more diverse space is a measure of how intractable discrimination is. For instance, there are only 26 black women professors in the country — a few weeks ago, a university appointed the country’s first black woman professor in history. Most black women are hired on temporary contracts, which come with low pay. What the university, effectively, seems to be saying to women, especially women of colour, is: You are allowed this far, and no further.

This skew in the league of teachers reveals invisible entry barriers for minorities all through — from the undergraduate levels, to PhDs and till the very top. For the universities surveyed, the data dredged up by the report is invaluable — it quantifies the shocking extent of bias and inequality they have been blind to. They must now find ways to fix it. Knowledge is power, and in 2018, it cannot be the white man’s burden.