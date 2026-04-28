At the core of modern representative democracy, lies a fundamental premise: Conversation and negotiation, especially when differences and disagreements run deep, are the way forward. There can be no role for violence in shaping outcomes in the public square. The attack at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the third attempt on President Donald Trump’s life in as many years, is a warning and a symptom of a deeper malaise that is threatening American democracy.

Several American leaders, including presidents, have been assassinated, but the shadows of political violence in the last few years have lengthened alarmingly. In 2025 alone, Democrat leader and former Minnesota Speaker Melissa Hortman and conservative activist Charlie Kirk were killed by gunmen. Several leaders from across the political spectrum have faced death threats and assassination attempts. The culture of violence is not limited to the targeting of leaders. Growing abuse against political opponents, prejudice against entire countries and ethnicities, and ICE raids with their excesses — including extra-judicial killings — have all contributed to the current state of affairs. There is a growing sense not only of the common ground being eroded, but that its very basis is under siege. It is possible to trace the decline to the Capitol Hill riots of 2021. Or, looking further back, to 2016, when the legitimacy of the political and electoral process was first questioned widely.