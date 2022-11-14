When Xi Jinping meets Joe Biden

Asia has reasons to welcome the first face-to-face summit between the US President Joe Biden and the Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the margins of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia this week. Any tempering of the current conflict between the world’s leading powers — the US and China — should calm economic and political nerves all around the world that is struggling to recover from the twin blows delivered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The prospect of an imminent conflict between the US and China over Taiwan had indeed put the world on the edge of a precipice. President Biden hopes to “put a floor” below which the relationship between Washington and Beijing will not slide. For Washington, this policy of reducing the dangers of a war is a necessary complement to its determination to compete with China to retain its global leadership and Asian primacy. For Xi Jinping, the ambition is different. He would like Biden to walk back from the current policy of an all-round confrontation with Beijing. Xi would like to negotiate a bilateral accommodation that would consolidate the Chinese quest for Asian dominance.