What’s in a slap

For a moment, it almost seemed like it was part of the gag — a scripted bit of levity to make a stuffy evening more fun. Will Smith, the amiable Hollywood A-lister, jumped up on stage after comedian Chris Rock made a joke about his wife. The actor slapped the comedian. As it became clear that the moment wasn’t scripted, the audience — the celebrities at the Oscars and those watching around the world – struggled to come to terms with the shock. Smith, as he accepted the Academy Award for best actor for his performance in King Richard, offered a tearful justification — protecting his family from the slur — and an apology to the Academy.

On social media, there have been justifications and expressions of support for the slap. Rock’s joke can certainly be seen as insensitive — he made fun of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia, which causes hair loss. Then there are Smith’s traumatic experiences witnessing domestic violence in his home as a child, which, many conjecture, have made him more sensitive to words he perceived as bullying towards his wife. It is possible, of course, to have sympathy for Smith’s anger. But that sympathy should not obfuscate a glaring truth: On a stage that is meant to celebrate art and freedom, one man hit another, tried to subdue and silence him.

Smith could have just let the joke slide, or responded with words of his own. Rock is known as a comedian who pushes the boundaries of what is socially acceptable and he may well have crossed a line. In the end, however, the Oscars, which have been struggling to retain an audience, were overshadowed by an act of violence — the art of cinema, which it professes to celebrate, be damned. Will Smith won best actor. But he proved himself to be a poor artist.