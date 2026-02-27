According to the police, the Youth Congress protesters were wearing T-shirts with the PM’s picture printed on them, which they had concealed under their jackets and sweaters. (Express photo)

If men in baniyans were what got our goat, we would have been put out to pasture long ago. Before WhatsApp, the baniyan was our national “good morning” greeting. After Salman Khan, the innerwear also got a life as outerwear. If the fact that Youth Congress protesters dared exhibit their singlets at the government’s showpiece AI Impact Summit was the concern, surely we have more things to lose our mind over.

Days ago, a young man drowned near the Capital because water was allowed to accumulate at an abandoned site, and no means could be found to save him as he screamed for help for more than an hour. No one turned out to protest. Not long after, a man died after he fell into a pit in Delhi, again left unguarded by a government authority. No one turned out to protest. Delhi University banned demonstrations on its campus for a month. No one turned out to protest. Jawaharlal Nehru University saw violence during a demonstration against action taken on some students. No one turned out to protest. Our air is toxic, our water comes mixed with faecal matter, and from food to medicines, adulteration can strike anywhere. No one turns out to protest.