Who would Ryan Coogler have been if, long ago, a teacher had not recognised and encouraged his raw talent? Those who watched the filmmaker walk the red carpet at the National Board of Review awards in the company of his college professor Rosemary Graham — a week before his genre-bending vampire musical Sinners broke the record for most Oscar nominations — may well have mused on the “what if” scenario. Coogler, who credits Graham with changing his life by telling him to go to Hollywood, likely himself wonders where he would have been but for the clear-eyed view of one teacher.

Because often, that’s all it takes for a life to be transformed and a different future to be written: A sympathetic teacher who shapes the child’s plastic mind, stokes her curiosity and enlarges her reality. How well such a teacher — or guru or mentor — does can be seen most clearly in how well her pupils do; not just how successful they become, but how fully they’re able to inhabit the promise that every individual holds. To become a teacher is, therefore, to enter a vocation where the usual yardsticks of productivity and efficiency, calculated in cold numbers, cannot apply. Where the sum of all that is owed to them goes far beyond the often paltry salaries they draw and the inadequate systemic support they get.