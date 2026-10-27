Science fiction aficionados, among others, know of Arthur C Clarke’s Third Law: “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” Clarke’s dictum, more often than not, applies to speculation about humanity’s future — its influence is visible in the Dune series, Star Wars, and many other sci-fi classics. Sometimes, though, its obverse is deployed rather unthinkingly. Tales of magical weapons, flying carriages and dragons in myth and lore are seen as evidence of long-forgotten science and a glorious past. Then again, the past can contain science that’s almost magical.

For centuries, till recently, the 1,600-year-old Lycurgus Cup was all but magical. The Roman artefact changes colour depending on the position of the light source: Under normal light, it is red; lit from behind, emerald green. It is only now that scientists from the University of Sheffield have reportedly managed to reverse-engineer the process that went into making the remarkable chalice that features Dionysus and King Lycurgus (from the Iliad) using a fragment of the vessel that sits in the British Museum.