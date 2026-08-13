It was, so the literary rumour mill goes, a lunch wager that led Ernest Hemingway to come up with what is said to be the world’s shortest short story: “For Sale: Baby shoes, never worn”. Hemingway may or may not have written it, but the shortest horror story, most certainly written by American science fiction writer Fredric Brown in 1948, is marginally more expansive: “The last man on Earth sat alone in a room. There was a knock on the door.” Would either of these have stood a chance if they had been written in this age of AI? A new multi-university study, published in the journal, Judgment and Decision Making, seems to indicate the competition would have been tough.

For the study, readers were given six short stories — three by humans and three generated by ChatGPT — with each AI-generated story similar in theme to the human one. Participants were told whether they were reading a human- or AI-written story, though this information was not always accurate, and asked to rate them on the basis of how engaging the stories were. The AI-generated stories received higher ratings.