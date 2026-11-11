The killing in a police encounter of a man accused of raping and murdering a minor girl in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur, the fourth such incident in the state since the BJP came to power in May, points to a disquieting possibility. The “encounter” is becoming routine in the state. Bengal has a long and troubled history of political violence. But the frequency of the incidents, and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s public defence of a “free hand” to the the police, particularly in cases of sexual violence, raise questions about the troubling short-circuiting of due process in a climate of impunity.

Unfortunately, the incidents in Bengal are not isolated aberrations. By all accounts, they are part of a wider national pattern of the police taking the law into their own hands. Earlier this month, in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur, a 21-year-old accused of attacking a schoolgirl with a chainsaw was shot by the police and subsequently had to have his leg amputated. The incident revived memories of the 2019 Hyderabad rape-murder case, in which the four accused were killed in an alleged encounter. In Uttar Pradesh, official statistics recorded 17,043 police encounter operations between March 2017 and May 2026. An investigation by this paper earlier this year found that the Punjab Police reported 34 encounters between November 2025 and January 2026 — more than one every three days. There is a fundamental distinction between enabling the police to act decisively within the law and endorsing a culture of retribution. The promise of instant justice can command public approval, when leaders present it as evidence of resolve against crime. But the less visible processes of investigation, prosecution and trial are indispensable to the rule of law. Political capital gained from displays of toughness comes at the cost of institutional credibility. It creates a cycle of weakening accountability that shrinks citizens’ freedoms.