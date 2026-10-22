If there is one thing that stands out in West Bengal’s annual Durga Puja, it is its largesse as a public commons — the sarbojonin — where there is room for the devout, the argumentative, and the sceptic. And so, year after year, alongside the beat of the dhak, the crowds at the pandals, the food stalls that dot the festive perimeters, a constant has been book stalls, many set up by Left parties. The conviction that political differences need not extinguish cultural fellowship seems to have faltered this year. Across the state, reports of vandalism of these book stalls suggest a disturbing narrowing of that common ground.

The tension also echoes wider concerns about the BJP government’s priorities since coming to power in May on the promise of change. In the five months since, its actions show the instincts of an opposition party on the street, drawn to the readily mobilised terrain of identity politics. It shows few signs of getting down to the harder work of governance. The disquieting spectacle of arrested TMC members being paraded through their erstwhile strongholds by police and paramilitary forces soon after the BJP came to power; the passage of the West Bengal Universities and Colleges (Administration and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the controversial Anti-Goonda Bill 2026 raise questions about institutional autonomy and administrative overreach. Together, these developments evoke an older playbook in the state in which power travelled through patronage, muscle and systemic impunity — the culture the BJP promised to change.