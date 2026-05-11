Backed by a resounding mandate, the new Suvendu Adhikari government in West Bengal couldn’t be better placed to address the high expectations of “poriborton” or change. For the first time in nearly 50 years, governments in the state and at the Centre are led by the same party. But Chief Minister Adhikari faces tough challenges, too. It will be his responsibility to ensure that his government does not slip into the systemic inertias and blind spots that contributed to the downfall of its predecessor, the 15-year Trinamool Congress dispensation, and before it, the 34-year Left rule.

Since at least 1977, West Bengal has had a unique form of political culture and competition. The CPI(M) made the party a parallel state and the state an extension of the party. This smudging of boundaries led to the systematic weakening of governance and accountability on the one hand and normalised political violence on the other. If a citizen doesn’t get the ration due to her, should she go to the government or a party apparatchik? And if the line is dissolving between the party and the government, who checks its members when violence and intimidation become part of the political arsenal? The TMC under Mamata Banerjee did not dismantle these structures, only deepened and expanded them. The BJP, first and foremost, needs to break the 50-year pattern that has eroded trust in the state. There is also a formidable economic challenge staring the new government in the face. For long, even as its once-thriving industrial base has been hollowed out, Bengal’s young have continued to migrate to other states in search of livelihoods and opportunities — cutting across social and economic strata, from daily-wage earners to college students. It will be the Adhikari government’s task to create and expand opportunities at home, leverage all the advantages to bring manufacturing and services to the state. Welfare promises in terms of cash transfers and subsidies have their place, but they cannot replace infrastructure spending and employment generation, the backbone of sustainable growth.