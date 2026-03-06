A US submarine’s sinking of an Iranian warship off the southern coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday marks a serious escalation of the war in West Asia and an expansion of the theatre of conflict. It is one of the deadliest single incidents of the war so far, with at least 87 sailors killed and many still missing. The torpedo attack on IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean Region brings the conflict between Iran and the US-Israel alliance to India’s doorstep. In a statement on Thursday evening, the Indian Navy said that it has launched search-and-rescue efforts and is coordinating with its Sri Lankan counterpart.

Washington has said that an enemy ship can be attacked in international waters. Once the ship left India’s territorial waters, it did not come under the jurisdiction of New Delhi. But while legal restrictions on warfare in the maritime domain remain the subject of debate, several facts about the targeting of the vessel are disquieting. The strike occurred thousands of kilometres from the principal theatre of war. Moreover, the Iranian frigate was carrying sailors returning from a naval exercise, the International Fleet Review, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the ship was “a guest of India’s Navy”. Though a warship, it was on a peaceful passage, and could scarcely have posed a threat thousands of kilometres away.