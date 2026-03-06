Opinion West Asia war enters uncharted waters
While legal restrictions on warfare in the maritime domain remain the subject of debate, several facts about the US targeting an Iranian warship are disquieting
A US submarine’s sinking of an Iranian warship off the southern coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday marks a serious escalation of the war in West Asia and an expansion of the theatre of conflict. It is one of the deadliest single incidents of the war so far, with at least 87 sailors killed and many still missing. The torpedo attack on IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean Region brings the conflict between Iran and the US-Israel alliance to India’s doorstep. In a statement on Thursday evening, the Indian Navy said that it has launched search-and-rescue efforts and is coordinating with its Sri Lankan counterpart.
Washington has said that an enemy ship can be attacked in international waters. Once the ship left India’s territorial waters, it did not come under the jurisdiction of New Delhi. But while legal restrictions on warfare in the maritime domain remain the subject of debate, several facts about the targeting of the vessel are disquieting. The strike occurred thousands of kilometres from the principal theatre of war. Moreover, the Iranian frigate was carrying sailors returning from a naval exercise, the International Fleet Review, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the ship was “a guest of India’s Navy”. Though a warship, it was on a peaceful passage, and could scarcely have posed a threat thousands of kilometres away.
The Trump administration has included the destruction of Iran’s navy among its war aims. Yet the decision to strike in India’s strategic backyard sits uneasily with the close maritime cooperation that New Delhi and Washington have cultivated in recent years to ensure a free and secure Indo-Pacific. True to his style, the US President appears to have acted unilaterally. The consequences of disrupted shipping lanes in the IOR will also have a widespread impact on countries away from the West Asian theatre. The war is already moving along a dangerous trajectory — apart from Gulf countries in the line of fire, a British air base in Cyprus was targeted, while Azerbaijan has accused Iran of launching a drone attack. India must remain vigilant to dangers that may yet unfold.