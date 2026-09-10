If nothing else, this shows that it’s still possible to be funny — even boldly funny — in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Remember the villain from Gladiator? Emperor Commodus was quite a character in real life, too. Among other things, he renamed the city of Rome “Colonia Lucia Annia Commodiana” — the Romans would henceforth be Commodians — renamed every month of the year after himself using his multiple names, and had the senate declare him a living god and the reincarnation of Hercules. The senate itself became the Commodian Fortunate Senate. Unfortunately, the senate reversed his changes after his death. Doesn’t it all seem a little too on the nose in the times of the Gulf of America, Lake America, New America, and the Trump Strait?

It has been pointed out in recent years that the field of satire is facing tough competition from reality. When the headlines in a satirical newspaper are less absurd than the actual news, what is left to do? Yet South Park, the animated series that has never pulled a punch — gods and prophets are fair game — has gamely kept going, mocking the Trump administration without hesitation. Now, President Donald Trump’s bid to rename Lake Ontario “Lake America”, with Apple and Google complying and changing the name in their map applications (for users in the United States), has provided fresh ammunition. With its 29th season starting next week, South Park, “inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google”, will now be known as South America.