Welcome, Fleabag

The 2019 Emmy awards marked, in a sense, an end of an era. The so-called “golden age of television” in America began with The Sopranos, a show on HBO and has seemingly come to a close — at least in terms of the manner and means of viewer engagement — on HBO as well.

The final season of Game of Thrones bagged a bunch of awards, including the prestigious one for Best Drama Series. But the up-and-comers that made a strong showing at the awards — Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — signal an era of their own, one at least as promising as the one that has gone by.

Given the fact that the final season of Game of Thrones (GoT) was, in no uncertain terms, a dramatic disaster, the honour by the television academy must be seen as representing something more than just its appeal to fans and critics. The show remains the most ambitious, in terms of scale and budgets, in serialised fiction and proved that television can indeed sustain budgets thus far reserved for the big screen. Spin-offs from George RR Martin’s fictional universe are now in the offing, as are re-tellings of J R R Tolkein’s tales from Valinor, Middle Earth and Numenor.

However, Fleabag remains the story of the night. Irreverent and funny, the show is by women, and about women. It straddles with brilliance the conflicts of sexuality, identity and love. It is not based on big budgets and big names, but sharp writing and good acting. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the writer and star of the show, has a bunch of trophies.

While GoT is among the last shows that made a name with appointment viewing, Fleabag, available on a streaming platform, will be binge-watched. That it has been recognised by the mainstream is a sign that television as we knew it is almost gone. But, more importantly, even a decade ago, an adult comedy with a funny woman character unafraid to be gross would be something appreciated on the edge of popular culture. Now, it is at the centre.