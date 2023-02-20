scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Warning signals in new trade data

The data underlines slowing economic momentum across the domestic and global economy. Policies must seek to boost exports

global economy, Indian economy, Indian economy growth, GDP growth, International Monetary Fund, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsIn its latest world economic outlook, the International Monetary Fund has pegged global growth to slow down to 2.9 per cent in 2023, from 3.4 per cent in 2022.

Trade data released last week showed that India’s exports and imports have contracted for the second straight month in January. This persisting weakness in the country’s trade data points towards slowing economic momentum across both the domestic and global economy. This is a worrying sign. The disaggregated data suggests that the fall since the second half of last year has been driven by both price and volume effects. Though, as a consequence, the merchandise trade deficit has narrowed in January, falling to its lowest level over the past year. While the sharp rise in the current account deficit in the second quarter of this year (4.4 per cent of GDP) had raised concerns over its financing, the trends in goods and services exports and imports in the period thereafter suggest that the deficit is likely to have peaked.

Data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed that India’s exports contracted by 6.6 per cent in January. As per a report by investment house Nomura, excluding oil, gold, gems and jewellery, core-exports fell by 7.5 per cent. Worryingly, core-exports have fallen in four of the last five months as per the report, signalling the sharp slowdown in global demand as central banks across the world have tightened monetary policy to tackle inflation. Within core-exports, while exports of electronic goods were healthy in January, most other segments, including the labour intensive sectors such as textiles, witnessed a decline. In fact, a majority of the 30 major export segments witnessed a contraction in January. On the other side, the latest data also shows that overall imports contracted by 3.6 per cent in January. While the 70.8 per cent fall in gold imports is indeed welcome news — high gold imports have contributed to the widening of the deficit in the past — the disaggregated data shows that imports, excluding oil, gold and jewellery, fell in January. This indicates a softening of domestic demand.

In its latest world economic outlook, the International Monetary Fund has pegged global growth to slow down to 2.9 per cent in 2023, from 3.4 per cent in 2022. The Fund has also projected growth in world trade volumes (in goods and services) at 2.4 per cent this year, down from 5.4 per cent the year before. Slowing global economy and world trade suggest that the fall in India’s exports can intensify further. This will imply that the boost from exports to the broader Indian economy that was observed over the past financial year is unlikely to materialise now. With the other drivers of growth constrained in their ability to stimulate growth, at this critical juncture, the policy apparatus should be guided by the objective of facilitating exports and deepening India’s trade relations.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Events surrounding the BBC, Air India and Iran offer insights about New I...
Events surrounding the BBC, Air India and Iran offer insights about New I...
Military Digest | When Nehru objected to Sikh, Dogra troops in Kashmir
Military Digest | When Nehru objected to Sikh, Dogra troops in Kashmir
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
A gurdwara? A car? Where does one go when their home is demolished?
A gurdwara? A car? Where does one go when their home is demolished?

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 06:02 IST
Next Story

Delhi fridge murder: Day after arrest, Sahil’s father, other accused taken to dhaba

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

Premium
February 18, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Opposition to boycott President's address to Parliament
February 18, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Opposition to boycott President's address to Parliament

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close