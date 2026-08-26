The world’s oceans are usually at their warmest in March and April. In March 2024, global sea-surface temperature simmered to a record 21.09 degrees Celsius. That high was surpassed last week. On August 22, a rapidly intensifying El Niño and global warming combined to spike marine temperature to 21.1 degrees Celsius. The new record, along with the upending of the ocean calendar, is a warning: Global heating is moving climate into unfamiliar territory. The last two months’ data indicates that what happened on August 22 was not an anomaly. June’s average sea surface temperature across the extra-polar oceans was the highest ever recorded for that month. The July record was also surpassed. By July 31, the oceans had heated to 0.04 degrees below the previous all-time high.

The oceans are among the greatest buffers against climate change. According to the IPCC and NASA, oceans absorbed more than 90 per cent of the excess heat generated by global warming and helped to delay its most catastrophic consequences. But this sequestering influence has come at a cost. Warming places stress on marine ecosystems, disrupts food webs. It also affects the oceans’ capacity to regulate weather. A heatwave has overwhelmed Europe this summer, several parts of India experienced floods even though the monsoon was erratic, and unseasonal snowfall disrupted life in South America. Ocean warming also contributes to sea-level rise. By the end of 2025, global average sea level was about 11 centimetres higher than in January 1993.